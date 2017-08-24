Arrest made with stolen pickup along with a few others

An arrest has been made in connection with a stolen pickup from Cooperative Producers, inc. of Axtell that was found abandoned and wrecked in northern Gosper County Tuesday morning. The pickup had rolled over into a field about 4.5 miles south of Lexington but, there was no one around it when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office arrived. Sheriff Dennis Ocken said they conducted an extensive search of the area with assistance from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission but, was unable to locate anyone. Then around 9:30am, the suspect driver was found around 9:30pm about a 1.5 miles north of Smithfield and taken into custody.

Thirty-one-year-old Leroy Connors, with no address given, was booked into the Dawson County Jail on a charge of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. He was also being held warrants from Phelps County and Colorado. Also arrested at the scene, was 58-year-old Marcus Connors, Sr; Marcus Connors, Jr. and Irving Argueta on a charge of Obstructing Justice. Argueta was also being held on a Dawson County Warrant. Formal charges for all four men are pending and will be filed in Gosper County Court.

Sheriff Ocken says it’s suspected that prior to the pickup being stolen, a four-wheeler had been stolen and ridden to the area that the pickup had been stolen from in Axtell. Sheriff Ocken says everyone needs to be reminded to pull their keys out of their vehicles, including four-wheelers and UTV’s.