Art Pallets in Cozad Brighten the Town, Celebrate Art Heritage. | KRVN Radio

BY Ellen Laird | July 12, 2019
Art Pallets are located all across Cozad portraying the art heritage and history of the community.

COZAD, NE – This last Spring, the community of Cozad had it’s street brightened up with artistic icons in the shape of art pallets.

Placed in front of businesses, in parks and other staple areas of the town, the art pallets not only add an interesting factor to the town, but also tell the history of Cozad. 

“We chose 20 places that have high visibility…because we wanted as many people as possible to get to see them and give a great first impression when people are touring the town,” says Jennifer McKoene, Executive Director for Cozad Development Corporation. 

Artists from all over Nebraska and within the community of Cozad each created a pallet to make a total of 20 pallets. 

“We had a couple of people who thought it would be cool to celebrate Cozad’s art heritage by doing a public art project,” said McKoene. 

This coming fall, the art pallets will be auctioned off. All proceeds will go towards the welcome entryway off of I-80 into the community of Cozad. 

To find a full list of locations and all artists you can find a brochure at any sponsoring businesses around Cozad.

You can find an explanation of all art pallets and their artists here.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association.
