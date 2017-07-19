Ash Hollow 150th Event Starting on Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — July 21 through 23 is the dates for the Nebraska 150th “Convergence on Sacred Ground” signature event at Ash Hollow State Historical Park (SHP). Visitors won’t want to miss out on the wide variety of fun, history and interactive activities. All ages and interests are encouraged to come celebrate this historic event hosted by the Friends of Ash Hollow.

Activities start at 8 a.m. Mountain Time each day during the three-day celebration including chuck wagon breakfasts, a petting zoo, river rides, trail rides, park tours, storytelling, evening trail rides, chuck wagon dinners, youth activities and exhibits, live entertainment, along with many historical accounts.

There will be Native American dances, musicians and displays for visitors to view, mountain men will show their furs and trading goods. Witness the life of soldiers in military camps with weapon and gear displays, drill demonstrations, and a representation of troops who fought in the 1855 Battle of Ash Hollow. Cowboys will teach people how to make a rope and use it to rope calves and how to saddle and bridle their horse. Chuck Wagon cooks will offer up samples of camp-fire cooking and blacksmiths will be doing demonstrations.

Experience a day in the life of a Pioneer on the Oregon/California Trail or a homesteader on the Nebraska prairie by participating in a variety of fun and interactive activities including: wagon rides down the Oregon/California Trail, learning about and seeing graves along the trail, visit a pioneer trail camp, gather buffalo chips for the chip throwing contest, learn how quilting and spinning was done by pioneers and much more.

Come see how the five cultures of Ash Hollow learned from one another. The Interpretive Center will be located inside the Lewellen Fire Hall. The Center will be full of photographs, displays, and actual items that represent life from 150 years ago. There will also be educational packets available for distribution.

Wander down the aisles of people displaying their wares and history at the People’s Fair.

There is a dress-up contest for kids from infant to 12 years old. Kids are encouraged to come dressed up like Cowboys and Cowgirls, Pioneers or Settlers, Mountain Men or Fur Traders, Soldiers, and Native Americans. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume in each of three age divisions.

From 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday attend a pioneer feast in Lewellen with children’s stories and live entertainment. Saturday evening in Lewellen there will be an auction, blues festival and live entertainment from 6 p.m. to midnight.

For more information about this event visit the web site at www.ash-hollow150th.com and plan to attend this once-in-a-lifetime event.

A daily or annual park permit is needed to enter Ash Hollow. Most of the activities are free but some will have a small fee to participate. Ash Hollow SHP is located three miles south of Lewellen on Highway 26.