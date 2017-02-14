Assault suspect says fraternity made him take drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A 19-year-old charged with assaulting a woman with a knife at Creighton University over the weekend says he was forced to take drugs beforehand while trying to join a fraternity.

The Omaha World-Herald reports Christopher Wheeler’s attorney Matthew Burns said in court that the drug Wheeler took contributed to his erratic behavior.

Prosecutors say Wheeler went into an 18-year-old woman’s room Saturday and asked for someone else before using a pocket knife to cut her throat.

Wheeler has been banned from Creighton’s campus and plans to live with his parents in Kansas City, Kansas, once they pay $10,000 bond. He is charged with second-degree assault.

Creighton University suspended Phi Kappa Psi fraternity after the weekend incident. Members won’t be allowed to wear their fraternity gear on campus.