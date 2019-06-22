Astronaut Clayton Anderson at Kearney Public Library on July 17

Kearney, Neb. — Meet former NASA Astronaut Clayton Anderson, and learn about the journey of this small-town Nebraska boy who spent time in space!

Spending 152 days floating above our beautiful planet changes one’s “orbital” perspective of the spaceship we call Earth.

Through photos taken during his expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), Anderson provides an entertaining and reflective discussion of life onboard the United States’ most complex technical achievement. The presentation focuses on how this life changing experience led to a strengthening of his personal faith.

Astronaut Anderson will speak on Wednesday, July 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Kearney Public Library. Reserve your seat by calling 308-233-3256 or registering online at www.kearneylib.org starting Monday, June 24. A book signing will follow the presentation. This program is sponsored by the Kearney Public Library Foundation.

Astronaut Clayton “Astro Clay” Anderson’s AWARD WINNING book “The Ordinary Spaceman”, “Astronaut Edition” Fisher Space Pen, and Children’s Books “A is for Astronaut; Blasting Through the Alphabet” and “It’s a Question of Space: An Ordinary Astronaut’s Answers to Sometimes Extraordinary Questions” available at www.AstroClay.com.

For more info: www.AstronautClayAnderson.com. Follow @Astro_Clay #WeBelieveInAstronauts