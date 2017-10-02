At least 50 killed following deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history…over 400 injured…

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police say more than 400 people were hospitalized in a mass shooting at a country music concert.

Police said Monday morning that the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock was found dead in a hotel room with as many as 10 firearms.

Authorities say that 406 people were taken to hospitals and 50 of those are dead, including an off-duty Las Vegas police officer. His name was not immediately released.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says Paddock first checked into the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on Sept. 28 and was found dead inside a hotel room.

Two on-duty officers were also hurt. One of those has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

6:19 a.m.

Las Vegas — A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Authorities say an on-duty police officer who was wounded at the deadly Las Vegas concert attack is out of surgery and in stable condition.

The unnamed officer was one of two on-duty Las Vegas police officers wounded Sunday night. The other sustained minor injuries.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says at least 50 people- including two off-duty officers- were killed and more than 200 people were wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

President Donald Trump has extended condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a tweet, Trump said, “My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was “briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas.”

Sanders said that “we are monitoring the situation closely.”

Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to say he and his crew are safe after the gunman opened fire during the outdoor concert Sunday.

Aldean was in the middle of his performance when the bullets rained down on the crowd. He posted on Instagram hours later, calling the shooting “beyond horrific.”