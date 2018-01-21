Attention Students: NSP, AAA Need Your T-Shirt Ideas

Lincoln, Ne. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), AAA-The Auto Club Group, and the Cornhusker Motor Club Foundation are looking for help from Nebraska students to design the next safe-driving t-shirt. These t-shirts are distributed to students at numerous events each year, including NSP’s Friday Night Lights safety programs at high school football games.

“The students are the people who we hope will wear these shirts, so we want to give them the opportunity to design a shirt they’d be proud of,” said Trooper Gena Jones, Community Service Officer for NSP Troop B – Norfolk. “Every student who wears the shirt takes the safe-driving message everywhere they go.”

Students can submit design ideas based on two messages: Seat Belts or Distracted Driving. Four finalists will be chosen after the submission period closes. The public will then choose the winner with an online vote. The winning design will be printed on thousands of shirts that will be distributed throughout the state at NSP Safety Programs.

As an example, this is the current t-shirt design:

To submit a design idea or safe-driving slogan, email Gena.Jones@Nebraska.gov. The deadline to submit ideas is February 19, 2017.