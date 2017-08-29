Attorney General Doug Peterson Announces Re-Election Bid

Lincoln – Tuesday, Attorney General Doug Peterson was joined by his wife Sandi and their adult children at the Old Federal Courtroom in The Grand Manse in Lincoln, Nebraska, to announce his candidacy for re-election.

Two and a half years ago, when Peterson announced his candidacy for Attorney General, he stressed his years of legal experience, the importance of upholding the rule of law on the State and Federal levels, and fighting to make our Nebraska communities safer. Peterson stated, “I am very pleased to say that we have gone a long way in accomplishing several of our goals to make Nebraska communities safer. These areas include greater statewide action in addressing child sexual assault, stronger human trafficking laws and awareness, and strengthening consumer protection. We have also been successful in fighting federal overreach and working to maintain strong criminal penalties for violent crimes.”

Peterson explained he is seeking re-election because there is still more to do in protecting Nebraska communities. “It has been an absolute honor to serve Nebraska as its Attorney General. I seek the privilege to continue to be an advocate for Nebraska, and to continue to stress the importance of following the Constitution as we go forward into challenging times.”