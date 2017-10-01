Attorney General Peterson Announces Partnership with the Department of Homeland Security’s Stop.Think.Connect. Campaign  

LINCOLN – Attorney General Doug Peterson announced his decision to partner with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Stop.Think.Connect.™ Campaign. As Nebraskans continue to embrace the conveniences of an online world, the importance of online safety cannot be overstated.

The Stop.Think.Connect. Campaign is a collaborative, national public awareness campaign, undertaken by more than 350 government, nonprofit, and academic organizations, to promote safer online behavior and practices. The Campaign’s goal is to increase the understanding of cyber threats and empower the American public to be safer and more secure online.

“Our office continually works to educate youth about potential online dangers and we believe that this campaign will provide additional tools in helping Nebraska’s youth become better digital citizens,” stated Attorney General Peterson.

Being more aware of cybersecurity risks and taking a few simple steps can make a big difference in our overall online safety. This new partnership will provide the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office with tools and resources to educate residents across Nebraska about safer online practices. Whether you are at work on the company network, at home, or on your smartphone, you have a responsibility in creating a safer Internet. Visit www.dhs.gov/stopthinkconnect to learn more about the Campaign.