Attorney General to host 2017 Youth Conference

Lincoln — Neb. Attorney General Doug Peterson will continue his commitment to cultivate future leaders in Nebraska by hosting the 2017 Attorney General’s Youth Conference. The annual conference will be held at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Participants will be invited to engage in discussion and debate on a wide-range of critical issues facing students in the 21st century, they will hear from AGO Bureau Chiefs, tour the Capitol, and spend the noon hour at the Governor’s Residence for a short program.

Schools across Nebraska received invitations to nominate juniors from their high schools to be candidates for the conference. A limited number of Juniors will be selected from across the state representing numerous communities. Applicants are asked to submit a short resume of activities, their favorite Constitutional Amendment, and short essay along with recommendations. Student applications are due by January 31, 2017 and are available at www.ago.nebraska.gov/youth-conference.