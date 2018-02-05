class="post-template-default single single-post postid-288592 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
ATV classes offered across state to reduce injuries

BY Associated Press | February 5, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – ATV safety courses are being offered across Nebraska this spring aimed at reducing the number of injuries related to the popular vehicles farmers and ranchers often use.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says there were seven ATV deaths in 2016 and 94 hospitalizations and 578 emergency room visits related to the vehicles.

Extension educator Susan Harris-Broomfield says it’s sad to hear about all the preventable ATV injuries and deaths. Many serious injuries happen when ATVs tip over and riders fall off.

It’s important to wear helmets, avoid taking passengers and ride
appropriate-sized ATVs.

Several organizations, including the University of Nebraska Extension and University of Nebraska Medical Center, are sponsoring the classes in more than 50 cities .

