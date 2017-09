The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality accident in Thurston County. It was reported at 11:47am on Thursday about a mile north of Rosalie.

An ATV was traveling westbound on a road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and then struck a northbound pickup.

The driver of the ATV, 20-year-old Mario Aldrich of Rosalie, was killed in the accident.

