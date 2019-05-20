class="post-template-default single single-post postid-385820 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) 10 tornadoes sweep through Nebraska Friday

BY Tyler Cavalli | May 20, 2019
(Audio) 10 tornadoes sweep through Nebraska Friday
Courtesy/Shawn Erickson. Tornado near Stockville.

A strong storm system crossed the Great Plains on Friday while a cold front was draped across the Sandhills, setting the stage for severe thunderstorms. One particular supercell thunderstorm moved from near McCook to near Oconto during the early evening hours. The storm was responsible for numerous tornadoes, including five in Frontier County and one in southern Custer County. Other thunderstorms produced hail up to golf ball size and wind gusts exceeding 50 mph across southwest Nebraska and the Sandhills. The storms also produced multiple rounds of heavy rain, resulting in spots receiving over two inches of rain by the night’s end.

Tornadoes:

Tornado #1  

3 miles northeast of Stockville
Frontier County

Date May 17, 2019
Time (Local) 655 pm CDT
EF Rating 0
Est. Peak Winds 70 mph
Path Length 0.5 miles
Max Width 315 yards
Injuries/Deaths 0/0
Summary:

Several 1400 lb. hay bales were moved, damaging two fence lines and posts.

Track Map

Track Map EF-Scale 

Tornado #2  

5 miles northeast of Stockville
Frontier County

Date May 17, 2019
Time (Local) 658 pm CDT
EF Rating 2
Est. Peak Winds 118 mph
Path Length 0.56 miles
Max Width 178 yards
Injuries/Deaths 0/0
Summary:

Numerous hay bales were rolled across the road and into ditches. Twelve power poles were snapped.

Track Map

Track Map EF-Scale 

Tornado #3 

8 miles northeast of Stockville
Frontier County

Date May 17, 2019
Time (Local) 705 pm CDT
EF Rating 3
Est. Peak Winds 158 mph
Path Length 2.12 miles
Max Width 400 yards
Injuries/Deaths 0/0
Summary:

The tornado touched down 8 miles northeast of Stockville and produced damage consistent with an EF-2 winds. The tornado continued northeast where it produced extensive damage at a farm consistent with an EF-3 winds. Two buildings were destroyed and multiple structures were damaged.

Track Map

Track Map EF-Scale 

 

 

Tornado #4 

14 miles northeast of Stockville
Frontier County

Date May 17, 2019
Time (Local) 712 pm CDT
EF Rating 0
Est. Peak Winds 73 mph
Path Length 0.25 miles
Max Width 40 yards
Injuries/Deaths 0/0
Summary:

A brief tornado touched down and twisted a cedar tree trunk and broke large limbs.

Track Map

Track Map EF-Scale 

Tornado #5  

9 miles west of Eustis
Frontier County (and into Dawson Co.)

Date May 17, 2019
Time (Local) 715 pm CDT
EF Rating 0 (Frontier Co. portion)
Est. Peak Winds 70 mph
Path Length 0.2 miles (Frontier Co.)
Max Width 360 yards
Injuries/Deaths 0/0
Summary:

The tornado began in far north Frontier County, and downed large tree limbs. The tornado then moved into Dawson County (see NWS Hastings for further details).

Track Map

Track Map EF-Scale 

 

Tornado #6  

7 miles southeast of Oconto
Custer County

Date May 17, 2019
Time (Local) 830 pm CDT
EF Rating 1
Est. Peak Winds 107 mph
Path Length 0.1 miles
Max Width 92 yards
Injuries/Deaths 0/0
Summary:

The tornado touched down in a field and moved north, damaging a pole barn, snapping a tree trunk, and producing minor damage to a porch. A horse trailer was rolled over two wooden fences and a metal fence prior to landing in a horse corral.

Track Map

Track Map EF-Scale

 

A tornado occurred on Friday evening, May 17th, in Red Willow County. The tornado bean just south of Highway 34 along the Red Willow and Hitchcock County Line. The tornado moved north-northeast across Red Willow County before ending northwest of McCook. The tornado struck a farm and this is where the most intense damage was done. Otherwise, damage consisted of sporadic tree limbs down, some barbed wire fences knocked over, irrigation pivots overturned, and minor loss of metal roofing.

Courtesy photo. Tornado damage near McCook

The tornado entered the property from the southwest, where it went through a wind break and snapped numerous hard wood and soft wood trees. The storm also destroyed six grain bins, five farm outbuildings and produced significant damage to a house. The EF-2 rating is a direct result of the house damage, which consisted of a few collapsed exterior brick walls, uplift or removal of half of the structure’s roof and complete removal of the garage. Additional damage included shattered windows to the house and vehicles.

Other tornadoes occurred across northern Rawlins County, southeastern Hitchcock County and extreme northern Red Willow County. However, no damage was found to rate tornadoes and estimate tornado paths and widths.

AT LEAST THREE TORNADOES IMPACTED DAWSON COUNTY
SATURDAY, MAY 17. THE NWS HASTINGS OFFICE CONDUCTED A DAMAGE SURVEY OF THE AREA. RESULTS OF THE SURVEY (BELOW) TEAMED WITH MANY REPORTS FROM THE COUNTY, STORM CHASERS AND RADAR INFORMATION WERE USED TO COMPILE THIS SURVEY INFORMATION. THE INFORMATION
PRESENTED HERE IS CONSIDERED PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE BASED UPON ADDITIONAL REPORTS WHICH MAY ARISE. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE FOR THEIR HELP DURING AND AFTER THE EVENT, IN PARTICULAR DAWSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. 

.FARNAM TORNADO...

RATING:                 EF-1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:    100 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:  4.48 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:   400 YARDS
FATALITIES:             0
INJURIES:               0

START DATE:             MAY 17, 2019
START TIME:             7:15 PM CDT
START LOCATION:         1.4 MILES EAST SOUTHEAST OF FARNAM
START LAT/LON:          40.7003/-100.1888 

END DATE:               MAY 17, 2019
END TIME:               7:33 PM CDT
END LOCATION:           4.8 MILES NORTHEAST OF FARNAM
END LAT/LON:            40.7602/-100.1587

SURVEY SUMMARY: THIS TORNADO MAY HAVE STARTED IN FRONTIER COUNTY BUT THIS SURVEY REPRESENTS ONLY INFORMATION FROM DAWSON COUNTY. THIS EF-1
RATED TORNADO HAD AN ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED OF 100 MPH. THE TORNADO UPROOTED SOME TREES, CAUSED MINOR DAMAGE TO SOME HOMES AND COMPLETELY DESTROYED AT LEAST ONE STORAGE BUILDING. THE TORNADO CROSSED THE HIGHWAY
NORTHEAST OF TOWN AND THEN DISSIPATED. THE PATH BECAME INDISCERNIBLE AS THE STORM APPROACHED ROUGHER TERRAIN AND THE ROAD NETWORK WAS NOT VIABLE FOR SURVEYING. 

.COZAD TORNADO...

RATING:                 EF-1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:    100 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:  10.17 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:   600 YARDS
FATALITIES:             0
INJURIES:               0

START DATE:             MAY 17, 2019 
START TIME:             7:54 PM CDT
START LOCATION:         1.5 MILES EAST OF COZAD
START LAT/LON:          40.8606/-99.953

END DATE:               MAY 17, 2019
END TIME:               8:10 PM CDT 
END LOCATION:           11 MILES NORTHEAST OF COZAD
END_LAT/LON:            40.9569/-99.8166

SURVEY_SUMMARY: THIS EF-1 RATED TORNADO WAS WITNESSED BY MANY AS IT FORMED ON THE EAST SIDE OF COZAD, WHERE SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER POLES WERE BROKEN AS IT FORMED. THE TORNADO HAD A 10 MILE PATH AS IT WEAVED TO THE NORTHEAST ACROSS A RURAL LANDSCAPE WITH PEAK WINDS
OF 100 MPH. ONE HALF OF A LARGE FARM MACHINERY SHED WAS COMPLETELY DESTROYED AND SEVERAL IRRIGATION PIVOTS WERE UPSET WHICH HELPED DELINEATE THE PATH. GRAIN BINS WERE LOST AND TREE DAMAGE WAS SPORADIC ALONG ITS PATH. THE TORNADO WAS REPORTED TO BE RAIN WRAPPED AT TIMES. THE PATH BECAME INDISCERNIBLE AS THE TORNADO MOVED INTO THE HILLS NORTH OF COZAD AND THE ROAD NETWORK BECAME MORE SPARSE. 

.EDDYVILLE TORNADO...

RATING:                 EF-0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:    85 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:  1.58 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:   150 YARDS
FATALITIES:             0
INJURIES:               0

START DATE:             MAY 17, 2019 
START TIME:             8:15 PM CDT
START LOCATION:         7 MILES WEST OF EDDYVILLE
START LAT/LON:          41.0026/-99.7586 

END DATE:               MAY 17, 2019
END TIME:               8:17 PM CDT
END LOCATION:           6.3 MILES WEST NORTHWEST OF EDDYVILLE
END_LAT/LON:            41.0227/-99.7441 

SURVEY_SUMMARY: THIS TORNADO WAS REPORTED BY A STORM CHASER TO BE RAIN WRAPPED AS IT CROSSED HIGHWAY 21. THE TORNADO PATH, WINDSPEED AND OTHER INFORMATION WERE ESTIMATED FROM THE EYEWITNESS REPORT AND RADAR INFORMATION. THERE ARE FEW DAMAGE INDICATORS IN THE AREA. 

EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES
TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES.

EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH
EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH
EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH
EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH
EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH
EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH

Listen to the stories of those who were impacted by the storms below

Farnam Tornado

Farnam Vet Tornado Help

Cozad Tornado

