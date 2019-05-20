(Audio) 10 tornadoes sweep through Nebraska Friday

A strong storm system crossed the Great Plains on Friday while a cold front was draped across the Sandhills, setting the stage for severe thunderstorms. One particular supercell thunderstorm moved from near McCook to near Oconto during the early evening hours. The storm was responsible for numerous tornadoes, including five in Frontier County and one in southern Custer County. Other thunderstorms produced hail up to golf ball size and wind gusts exceeding 50 mph across southwest Nebraska and the Sandhills. The storms also produced multiple rounds of heavy rain, resulting in spots receiving over two inches of rain by the night’s end.

Tornadoes:

Tornado #1 3 miles northeast of Stockville

Frontier County Date May 17, 2019 Time (Local) 655 pm CDT EF Rating 0 Est. Peak Winds 70 mph Path Length 0.5 miles Max Width 315 yards Injuries/Deaths 0/0 Summary: Several 1400 lb. hay bales were moved, damaging two fence lines and posts. Track Map

Tornado #2 5 miles northeast of Stockville

Frontier County Date May 17, 2019 Time (Local) 658 pm CDT EF Rating 2 Est. Peak Winds 118 mph Path Length 0.56 miles Max Width 178 yards Injuries/Deaths 0/0 Summary: Numerous hay bales were rolled across the road and into ditches. Twelve power poles were snapped. Track Map

Tornado #3 8 miles northeast of Stockville

Frontier County Date May 17, 2019 Time (Local) 705 pm CDT EF Rating 3 Est. Peak Winds 158 mph Path Length 2.12 miles Max Width 400 yards Injuries/Deaths 0/0 Summary: The tornado touched down 8 miles northeast of Stockville and produced damage consistent with an EF-2 winds. The tornado continued northeast where it produced extensive damage at a farm consistent with an EF-3 winds. Two buildings were destroyed and multiple structures were damaged. Track Map

Tornado #4 14 miles northeast of Stockville

Frontier County Date May 17, 2019 Time (Local) 712 pm CDT EF Rating 0 Est. Peak Winds 73 mph Path Length 0.25 miles Max Width 40 yards Injuries/Deaths 0/0 Summary: A brief tornado touched down and twisted a cedar tree trunk and broke large limbs. Track Map

Tornado #5 9 miles west of Eustis

Frontier County (and into Dawson Co.) Date May 17, 2019 Time (Local) 715 pm CDT EF Rating 0 (Frontier Co. portion) Est. Peak Winds 70 mph Path Length 0.2 miles (Frontier Co.) Max Width 360 yards Injuries/Deaths 0/0 Summary: The tornado began in far north Frontier County, and downed large tree limbs. The tornado then moved into Dawson County (see NWS Hastings for further details). Track Map

Tornado #6 7 miles southeast of Oconto

Custer County Date May 17, 2019 Time (Local) 830 pm CDT EF Rating 1 Est. Peak Winds 107 mph Path Length 0.1 miles Max Width 92 yards Injuries/Deaths 0/0 Summary: The tornado touched down in a field and moved north, damaging a pole barn, snapping a tree trunk, and producing minor damage to a porch. A horse trailer was rolled over two wooden fences and a metal fence prior to landing in a horse corral. Track Map

A tornado occurred on Friday evening, May 17th, in Red Willow County. The tornado bean just south of Highway 34 along the Red Willow and Hitchcock County Line. The tornado moved north-northeast across Red Willow County before ending northwest of McCook. The tornado struck a farm and this is where the most intense damage was done. Otherwise, damage consisted of sporadic tree limbs down, some barbed wire fences knocked over, irrigation pivots overturned, and minor loss of metal roofing.

The tornado entered the property from the southwest, where it went through a wind break and snapped numerous hard wood and soft wood trees. The storm also destroyed six grain bins, five farm outbuildings and produced significant damage to a house. The EF-2 rating is a direct result of the house damage, which consisted of a few collapsed exterior brick walls, uplift or removal of half of the structure’s roof and complete removal of the garage. Additional damage included shattered windows to the house and vehicles.

Other tornadoes occurred across northern Rawlins County, southeastern Hitchcock County and extreme northern Red Willow County. However, no damage was found to rate tornadoes and estimate tornado paths and widths.

AT LEAST THREE TORNADOES IMPACTED DAWSON COUNTY SATURDAY, MAY 17. THE NWS HASTINGS OFFICE CONDUCTED A DAMAGE SURVEY OF THE AREA. RESULTS OF THE SURVEY (BELOW) TEAMED WITH MANY REPORTS FROM THE COUNTY, STORM CHASERS AND RADAR INFORMATION WERE USED TO COMPILE THIS SURVEY INFORMATION. THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS CONSIDERED PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE BASED UPON ADDITIONAL REPORTS WHICH MAY ARISE. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE FOR THEIR HELP DURING AND AFTER THE EVENT, IN PARTICULAR DAWSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. .FARNAM TORNADO... RATING: EF-1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 100 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 4.48 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 400 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: MAY 17, 2019 START TIME: 7:15 PM CDT START LOCATION: 1.4 MILES EAST SOUTHEAST OF FARNAM START LAT/LON: 40.7003/-100.1888 END DATE: MAY 17, 2019 END TIME: 7:33 PM CDT END LOCATION: 4.8 MILES NORTHEAST OF FARNAM END LAT/LON: 40.7602/-100.1587 SURVEY SUMMARY: THIS TORNADO MAY HAVE STARTED IN FRONTIER COUNTY BUT THIS SURVEY REPRESENTS ONLY INFORMATION FROM DAWSON COUNTY. THIS EF-1 RATED TORNADO HAD AN ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED OF 100 MPH. THE TORNADO UPROOTED SOME TREES, CAUSED MINOR DAMAGE TO SOME HOMES AND COMPLETELY DESTROYED AT LEAST ONE STORAGE BUILDING. THE TORNADO CROSSED THE HIGHWAY NORTHEAST OF TOWN AND THEN DISSIPATED. THE PATH BECAME INDISCERNIBLE AS THE STORM APPROACHED ROUGHER TERRAIN AND THE ROAD NETWORK WAS NOT VIABLE FOR SURVEYING. .COZAD TORNADO... RATING: EF-1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 100 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 10.17 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 600 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: MAY 17, 2019 START TIME: 7:54 PM CDT START LOCATION: 1.5 MILES EAST OF COZAD START LAT/LON: 40.8606/-99.953 END DATE: MAY 17, 2019 END TIME: 8:10 PM CDT END LOCATION: 11 MILES NORTHEAST OF COZAD END_LAT/LON: 40.9569/-99.8166 SURVEY_SUMMARY: THIS EF-1 RATED TORNADO WAS WITNESSED BY MANY AS IT FORMED ON THE EAST SIDE OF COZAD, WHERE SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER POLES WERE BROKEN AS IT FORMED. THE TORNADO HAD A 10 MILE PATH AS IT WEAVED TO THE NORTHEAST ACROSS A RURAL LANDSCAPE WITH PEAK WINDS OF 100 MPH. ONE HALF OF A LARGE FARM MACHINERY SHED WAS COMPLETELY DESTROYED AND SEVERAL IRRIGATION PIVOTS WERE UPSET WHICH HELPED DELINEATE THE PATH. GRAIN BINS WERE LOST AND TREE DAMAGE WAS SPORADIC ALONG ITS PATH. THE TORNADO WAS REPORTED TO BE RAIN WRAPPED AT TIMES. THE PATH BECAME INDISCERNIBLE AS THE TORNADO MOVED INTO THE HILLS NORTH OF COZAD AND THE ROAD NETWORK BECAME MORE SPARSE. .EDDYVILLE TORNADO... RATING: EF-0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 85 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 1.58 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 150 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: MAY 17, 2019 START TIME: 8:15 PM CDT START LOCATION: 7 MILES WEST OF EDDYVILLE START LAT/LON: 41.0026/-99.7586 END DATE: MAY 17, 2019 END TIME: 8:17 PM CDT END LOCATION: 6.3 MILES WEST NORTHWEST OF EDDYVILLE END_LAT/LON: 41.0227/-99.7441 SURVEY_SUMMARY: THIS TORNADO WAS REPORTED BY A STORM CHASER TO BE RAIN WRAPPED AS IT CROSSED HIGHWAY 21. THE TORNADO PATH, WINDSPEED AND OTHER INFORMATION WERE ESTIMATED FROM THE EYEWITNESS REPORT AND RADAR INFORMATION. THERE ARE FEW DAMAGE INDICATORS IN THE AREA. EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES. EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH

