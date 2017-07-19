(Audio) Distributor is “sour grapes” over loss of 600 bottles of wine in van crash

HENDERSON – A man was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after wrecking his van on Interstate 80. Just before 10 a.m., the Nebraska State Patrol was dispatched to mile marker 343 or approximately a mile east of the Henderson interchange to a van rollover in the south ditch of I-80.

Trooper Bruce Okamoto says the van driver was forced to use evasive actions after a car pulled in front of him…

The male driver was transported to Henderson Health Care with cuts and scrapes from a broken windshield. A seatbelt was in use.

Okamoto says the crash could of been avoided if the first driver would’ve obeyed the law…

The van was carrying 600 bottles of wine, all were considered a loss.

The Bradshaw Rural Fire Department and Henderson Fire & Rescue both assisted at the scene.