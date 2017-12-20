(Audio) 83 year old man in jail for possessing $300,00 worth of marijuana

BRADSHAW – An 83-year-old man found himself in jail Tuesday after he was caught with 60 pounds of marijuana.

The York County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a Toyota pickup around 4:25 p.m. near the Bradshaw exit on Interstate 80 for failing to signal and driving left of center. Lt. Paul Vrbka says they knew immediately drugs were present in the vehicle…

The street value of the marijuana is $300,000. The driver, 83-year-old Patrick Jiron, was lodged in the York County Jail. His wife Barbara, 80, was cited and later released.

Lt. Vrbka says the duo advised the marijuana were Christmas gifts.