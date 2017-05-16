(Audio) A new era to begin at Shelby-Rising City schools

SHELBY – A multi-year facility project at Shelby-Rising City Public School’s is nearing an end. The school in Shelby is taking shape as construction crews put the finishing touches on a nearly $15.5 million venture.

The school passed a $15 million bond in March 2015 with a 73% approval rate from the community for various renovations and several additions.

A main priority was to give elementary students and staff their own wing of the building. With the old layout, students were strung throughout the school that didn’t allow cohesiveness among fellow students and staff. Superintendent Chip Kay says the new building allows students and teachers to flourish…

The elementary addition officially opened in January.

Another big project includes a sports complex that will more than double the size of the current area. A college sized court will also allow for two full size courts on the side. Kay is thrilled for the potential…

The new sports complex can hold 1,200 spectators. An aspiration of the administration is to one day hold NSAA postseason activities, ex. a district basketball game.

Already complete, but another chance for students to expand their learning is a new Ag Shop. With the new shop, the school can offer FFA, which was never previously offered.

Of course with an expanded complex, the greater need for parking. Parking will be greatly enhanced and expanded along the premises.

The high school itself hasn’t changed much, but all of the rooms did get face lifts. Starting this fall, the middle school students will move from the building in Rising City and join the high school and elementary students under one roof.

With all of the construction going on in and around the school, Kay says the community, faculty and students are all excited for the finished product…

Other projects that Shelby-Rising City has seen under Kay’s supervision includes a new AstroTurf football field, complete with a full track along with several behind the scenes projects. Kay says next spring they will host their first track meet.

When it’s all said and done, Kay says the project will be closer to the $15.5 million mark. He expects a completion date anytime after June 1. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Aug. 17.