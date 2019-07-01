(AUDIO) AAA Nebraska anticipates record travel for 4th of July Holiday; offers safe alternative to drinking and driving

AAA Nebraska is expecting record travel for the 4th of July Holiday. Public Affairs Director Rose White.

White says of the 49 million travelers, 41.4 million will travel by car, 3.9 million by plane, and 3.5 million by other modes of transportation.

AAA predicts roads will be very busy on Wednesday.

White said.

White says the average price of gas in Nebraska is around $2.54 a gallon, 17 cents below the national average, and down from last year’s $2.76 a gallon at this time.

The 4th of July Holiday ranks as one of the deadliest Holiday Periods for Drunk Driving Crashes. That’s according to White, who says don’t drink and drive.

White says the free Tow to Go program will be available from Wednesday through 6:00 a.m. on Friday. To obtain service or for more details, go to AAA.com/TowToGo.

Click here to listen to Interview with White