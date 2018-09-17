(AUDIO) ATV crash claims the life of Beaver Crossing man

YORK, Neb. – A Beaver Crossing man is dead after overturning his ATV in southeastern York County.

On Friday, around 8:30 p.m., The York County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of single-vehicle ATV accident. Upon arriving at the scene, Eugene Wiese, 57, was pinned underneath his 2011 Yamaha ATV.

York County Sheriff, Dale Radcliffe, provides more details on the accident…

Wiese was transported to York General Hospital, then life flighted to Bryan West Medical, where he later passed away.