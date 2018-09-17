class="post-template-default single single-post postid-335589 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
(AUDIO) ATV crash claims the life of Beaver Crossing man | KRVN Radio

(AUDIO) ATV crash claims the life of Beaver Crossing man

BY Luke Fochtman | September 17, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(AUDIO) ATV crash claims the life of Beaver Crossing man

YORK, Neb. – A Beaver Crossing man is dead after overturning his ATV in southeastern York County.

On Friday, around 8:30 p.m., The York County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of single-vehicle ATV accident. Upon arriving at the scene, Eugene Wiese, 57, was pinned underneath his 2011 Yamaha ATV.

York County Sheriff, Dale Radcliffe, provides more details on the accident…

Wiese was transported to York General Hospital, then life flighted to Bryan West Medical, where he later passed away.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments