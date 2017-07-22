(Audio) “Chat with Chancellor” – Celebrating 15 Years! Part 1

Brandon Benitz is once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. This time, for a special, 2-part edition our “Chat with the Chancellor” series. On July 1, Chancellor Kristensen celebrated his 15th anniversary as Chancellor, so we took a look back on, and a look through, the past 15 years.

This week, we talk about his initial desire to begin the application process to become Chancellor; what occupies his thoughts over his daily commute from Minden to Kearney every day; what it means to him to have been at UNK for 15 years; what has been the biggest changes to you personally, and to the campus, and what has stayed the same over the past 15 years; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

Next week, we talk about his greatest challenges, mistakes, and successes over the past 15 years; the fact that his daughters have quite literally, grown up on campus and where they and where life has taken them and his wife over the past 15 years; we ask “40 Fast Questions” to get to know him as a person a little better; then offer him an opportunity to reflect on his thoughts over the past 15 years.