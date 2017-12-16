(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor – December 15

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-278493 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Brandon Benitz | December 16, 2017
Brandon Benitz is once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor”, here in the Fall 2017 semester.

This month, we talk about the unveiling of the new UNK STEM building that will open in August 2019; a review of on the evolution of online education that first began at UNK in 1975; an update on the $6 million renovation to Nebraskan Student Union that got underway last week; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

