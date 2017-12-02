(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, December 2, 2017

Brandon Benitz talks with Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Fall 2017 semester.

This week, we talk about how “GBR” could mean, “Go Big Research!” due to the vast number of research projects on campus and the impact that research has; the University’s recent announcement that 4 faculty members have been named fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, what that group is and why is it importance for researchers to be part of such groups; the economic impact of the Nebraska Innovation Campus, its origins and what the future holds; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.