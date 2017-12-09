(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – December 9, 2017

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2017 semester. Once again, he’s joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

This week, we got a summary of an Op-Ed piece he recently sent to media throughout the state entitled, “University Research Serving Those Who Serve Us”; an update on the University of Nebraska’s “2016-2017 Annual Research Report” that was recently released; his biggest takeaways from the Board of Regents’ recent meeting in Lincoln on Tuesday; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.