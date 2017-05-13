(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, featuring UN-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds

Brandon Benitz, with the Rural Radio Network, and our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” of the Spring 2017 semester. Once again, joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Hank Bounds.

This week, we talked about Dr. Bounds’ recent announcement that he has indefinitely paused the Chancellor search at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and appointed UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold to lead both the UNO and UNMC campuses on an interim basis; his recognition of the University’s most prestigious Faculty awards for teaching, research, and engagement; why he makes it a such a priority to attend as many commencement ceremonies as possible; and more!

