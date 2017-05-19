(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor, featuring UNMC and UNO Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-236801 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
"Chat with the Chancellor, featuring UNMC and UNO Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold

BY Brandon Benitz | May 19, 2017
Brandon Benitz is joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

In late April, UN-System President, Dr. Hank Bounds, announced that he was indefinitely pausing the Chancellor search at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and appointed Dr. Gold to lead both the UNO and UNMC campuses.  We talked about his busy schedule leading both campuses; goals for his first 100 days as Chancellor at UNO as well; his welcoming a Chinese business delegation to the UNMC campus and debuting the new “iEXCEL” program; a *big* event happening on June 6, when the “Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center” opens for patients on June 6; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

