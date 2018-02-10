(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, February 10, 2018

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” segment here in the Spring 2018 semester. This week, he’s joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk about Chancellor Kristensen being named as one of the inaugural “Forward50” (or Higher Education Committee of 50) members by the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, what this group is and how he was selected to be part of the first group; the “hidden gems” that are the UNK College of Fine Arts and Humanities’ “Performance and Exhibition Schedule” for the Spring 2018 semester; some of Chancellor Kristensen’s favorite Loper traditions and what makes them so special; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.