(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – February 18, 2017

Brandon Benitz is joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Spring 2017 semester. This week, we talked about UNK’s Student Body President, Rachel Flaugh, a junior chemistry major from Hartington, NE, and Vice President Paige Kordonowy, a junior business administration/economics major from Haymarket, VA; a new Student survey these two leaders are working on regarding what library improvements to the Calvin T. Ryan Library would better serve Students; what the “Rural Futures Institute” is and how their projects on campus help rural communities in need; a special recognition for UNK’s College of Education; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.