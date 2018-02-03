class="post-template-default single single-post postid-288251 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – February 3, 2018 | KRVN Radio

(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – February 3, 2018

BY Brandon Benitz | February 3, 2018
Home News Podcasts
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – February 3, 2018

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Spring 2018 semester. This week, he’s joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

UNK has recently been awarded with a couple of outstanding recognitions. First, “U.S. News & World Report’s” rankings of “Best Online Graduate Education Programs” listed UNK at No. 25 in the nation out of more than 1,200 online programs surveyed, and second, was the “Rural Law Opportunities Program” being recognized as the winner of the “2018 Brown Select Award”, given by the American Bar Association; the Board of Regents held their regular meeting Thursday of last week, so we talk about his biggest takeaways from that meeting and and update on how the most recent state Budget information will impact the UNK campus; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments