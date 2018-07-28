(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” Saturday, July 28, with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen

Brandon Benitz continued his “Chat with the Chancellor” in the Summer 2018 semester. This week, he’s joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

We chat about the beginning of the Fall semester is just ahead and the first-ever cadre of Students who will be moving in to Village Flats, so explore the amenities that can Students expect and get the latest update on the rest of South Campus. Beyond Village Flats, it’s not just the new facilities on campus that are receiving a lot of attention, with UNK’s Facilities Management team is hard at work making preparations across campus in advance of Students returning in the Fall. Chancellor Kristen gives us a “Top 10 List” of surprising facts, research figures, and what makes so UNK special; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.