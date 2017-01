Brandon Benitz talks with Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” in the Spring 2017 semester.

This week, we chatted about the NU-system Board of Regents meeting this Friday in Lincoln and the items on his agenda for the Board, the various fine arts events that occur on campus, an update on a unique leadership class on campus, and more!

