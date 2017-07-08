class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246289 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, July 8, with special guest – UN-System Provost, Dr. Susan M. Fritz | KRVN Radio

BY Brandon Benitz | July 8, 2017
Dr. Susan M. Fritz, Executive Vice President and Provost of the University of Nebraska system. Courtesy of the University of Nebraska

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” segment here in the Summer 2017 semester. This week, he’s joined by a special guest, the Executive Vice President and Provost of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Susan M. Fritz.

We talk little bit about Dr. Fritz’s background, the different hats she wears as the “Executive Vice President and Provost” of the University of Nebraska system; what the title “Provost” means;  three new research centers recently  approved by the Board of Regents – The Nebraska Food for Health Center, a global health security center at UNMC, and a child health center at UNMC; the new Veterinary Diagnostic Center that just opened in Lincoln; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

