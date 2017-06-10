(Audio) Chat with the Chancellor – June 10

Brandon Benitz is joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Summer 2017.

This week, we look back to the UNK Spring Commencement in early May and reflect on Galen and Marilyn Hadley being recognized with the “Ron and Carol Cope Cornerstone of Excellence Award”; how UNK already has Students moving in – from countries around the world to start their acclimation process and English-language proficiency classes; about a new schedule adopted by one of our fellow MIAA schools that hopes to save utility costs by going to a four-day work week for four weeks in June; updates to campus infrastructure; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.