(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, UNL’s Dr. Ronnie Green

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” program here in the Spring 2018 semester. This week, he chats with a special guest, Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

This week, Dr. Green, chats about the University’s announcement regarding potential reductions in response to proposed budget cuts from the Governor. For the Lincoln campus, that cut would be $5 million in the current budget year, and it would result in closing a number of degree and certification programs.

Also, with the proposed closure of the Haskell Agricultural Laboratory, and a deep cut to the Rural Futures Institute, we get Dr. Green’s thoughts on the impact to rural Nebraska. Finally, he talks about the “NU Advocacy Day” held earlier this week, where all the campuses across the University of Nebraska system brought Faculty, Staff, and Students, to the Unicameral to meet with Nebraska Senators, and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.