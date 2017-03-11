(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – March 11, 2017

Brandon Benitz is joined by a special guest this week, Kelly Bartling, the Assistant Vice Chancellor of Communications and Community Relations at UNK for our next “Chat with the Chancellor” in the Spring 2017 semester!

This week, we talked about the newly elected UNK Student Body President and Vice President – Austin Partridge of Grand Island and Ivy Prater of Ewing; the fact that for the first time ever, 100% of UNK’s Student applicants were accepted to present at the “National Conference on Undergraduate Research” at the University of Memphis in April; UNK’s recent hosting of the 15th Annual Nebraska Cultural Unity Conference; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.