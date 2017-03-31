(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – March 31, 2017

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225862 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Brandon Benitz | March 31, 2017
Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series with Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talked about a number of the state and regional events UNK hosts on campus; a recent announcement to send a proposal to the Board of Regents for a $6 million renovation to the Nebraskan Student Union; how the University pays for these renovations, while planning to build 2 buildings to replace the aged Otto Olsen building, with the upcoming projected budget shortfall for the University system; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.

 

