(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – March 31, 2017

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series with Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talked about a number of the state and regional events UNK hosts on campus; a recent announcement to send a proposal to the Board of Regents for a $6 million renovation to the Nebraskan Student Union; how the University pays for these renovations, while planning to build 2 buildings to replace the aged Otto Olsen building, with the upcoming projected budget shortfall for the University system; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.