(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – November 11, 2017

Brandon Benitz is once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor”, here in the Fall 2017 semester.

This week, we talk about UNK adding a new major in the Fall 2018, in “Cybersecurity”; we get an update on the NU Foundation and UNK Alumni Association and their focus this year; how the University goes about making the decision to cancel classes, then getting that information out to Students, Faculty, and Staff; and more!

