class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274155 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – November 25, 2017 | KRVN Radio

(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – November 25, 2017

BY Brandon Benitz | November 25, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – November 25, 2017

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series, this week, joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

This week, we talk about UNMC’s strong priority on rural outreach, due to its presence in 120 communities across the state, the new iWall in Scottsbluff, and more; a preview of the newly updated “Rural Health Report” will be released in the next couple of weeks; the latest update on what’s going on at UNO; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments