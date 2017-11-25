(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – November 25, 2017

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series, this week, joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

This week, we talk about UNMC’s strong priority on rural outreach, due to its presence in 120 communities across the state, the new iWall in Scottsbluff, and more; a preview of the newly updated “Rural Health Report” will be released in the next couple of weeks; the latest update on what’s going on at UNO; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.