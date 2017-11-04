(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – November 4, 2017

Brandon Benitz is once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor”.

The old saying in Higher Education is that Athletics is the “Front Porch” to a University, so we talk about the “Landscaping” that is the wide ranging events on the Fine Arts and Humanities’ “Performance and Exhibition Schedule” with over 50 separate events plus the classes, collections, and showcases exhibited at the Museum of Nebraska Art ; earlier this week, UNK announced that it was launching the “Safe Spaces” program to promote inclusion and acceptance on campus; and last week UNK announced its new “Colorado & Kansas Advantage Scholarship” where Students from Kansas and Colorado can attend UNK while paying in-state tuition; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.