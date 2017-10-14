(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, October 14

Brandon Benitz is once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor”, here in the Fall 2017 semester.

UNK is in the process of consolidating from 4 colleges into 3 by combining the College of Fine Arts and Humanities with the College of Natural and Social Sciences into the new “College of Arts and Sciences”, so we learn about the difference between a “College” and a “University” in this sense, and about how this new college will function.

We also talk about the “Thompson Scholar Learning Community” which just celebrated its 10th anniversary on campus, his biggest takeaways from the Board of Regents’ meeting last week, and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.