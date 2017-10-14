class="post-template-default single single-post postid-265680 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, October 14 | KRVN Radio

(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, October 14

BY Brandon Benitz | October 14, 2017
Home News Podcasts
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, October 14

Brandon Benitz is once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor”, here in the Fall 2017 semester.

UNK is in the process of consolidating from 4 colleges into 3 by combining the College of Fine Arts and Humanities with the College of Natural and Social Sciences into the new “College of Arts and Sciences”, so we learn about the difference between a “College” and a “University” in this sense, and about how this new college will function.

We also talk about the “Thompson Scholar Learning Community” which just celebrated its 10th anniversary on campus, his biggest takeaways from the Board of Regents’ meeting last week, and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments