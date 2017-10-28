(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – October 28, 2017

Brandon Benitz is joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor”.

This week, we talk about UNK’s recent annual “Career & Graduate School Fair”, it was the largest ever, featuring 115 employers participating and over 400 students in attendance; the “First Look” event held last week to celebrate “Village Flats” and give the campus, and the community, and opportunity to take a look at the next option for Student living on campus within the “University Village” addition; the dedication to rename “Founder’s Hall” to “Warner Hall”; and more!

