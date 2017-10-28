class="post-template-default single single-post postid-267872 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – October 28, 2017 | KRVN Radio

(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – October 28, 2017

BY Brandon Benitz | October 28, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – October 28, 2017

Brandon Benitz is joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor”.

This week, we talk about UNK’s recent annual “Career & Graduate School Fair”, it was the largest ever, featuring 115 employers participating and over 400 students in attendance; the “First Look” event held last week to celebrate “Village Flats” and give the campus, and the community, and opportunity to take a look at the next option for Student living on campus within the “University Village” addition; the dedication to rename “Founder’s Hall” to “Warner Hall”; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments