(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, part 2 – UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen

Brandon Benitz is also joined this week by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talked about a number of UNK Student groups that hold fundraisers and the various ways that so many UNK Students give back to the community; the University’s recent announcement of a new partnership between UNK and University of Tampere in Finland and how many different ways a UNK Student can take classes off campus but still be a UNK Student; an exciting 3-word phrase that’s taken over campus – “Food Truck Rally”; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.