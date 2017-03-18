(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, part 2 – UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222799 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Brandon Benitz | March 18, 2017
Brandon Benitz is also joined this week by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talked about a number of UNK Student groups  that hold fundraisers and the various ways that so many UNK Students give back to the community; the University’s recent announcement of a new partnership between UNK and University of Tampere in Finland and how many different ways a UNK Student can take classes off campus but still be a UNK Student; an exciting 3-word phrase that’s taken over campus – “Food Truck Rally”; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.

 

