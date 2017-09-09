(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – September 10

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258533 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Brandon Benitz | September 9, 2017
Brandon Benitz is joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor”, here in the Fall 2017 semester.

This week, we talk about two teams of UNK Students who attended a robotics competition in La Crosse, WI, and how that shows the various types of research that occurs on campus; the census and enrollment numbers that were recently released for the Fall 2017 semester; the recently announced radio partnership between KRVN and UNK; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

