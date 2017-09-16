(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – September 16, 2017

Brandon Benitz once again talks with Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor”, here in the Fall 2017 semester.

UNK’s Homecoming is this week, including the big game on Saturday, so we talk about the events that make this week so special; a new event tied to Homecoming is the inaugural “UNK International Alumni Reunion” on Saturday, a celebration of all the Students who come to UNK from so many different foreign countries; we get an update on UN-System President Dr. Hank Bounds’ article addressing the latest budget reduction measures; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.