(Audio) Chat with the Chancellor – Spring Commencement Edition

Brandon Benitz is joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” – the last one here in the Spring 2017 semester.

This week, the Chancellor talked about Spring Commencement on Friday, the “2017 Nebraska Teacher of the Year” who gave the commencement address, a dynamite graduate delivering the Senior class reflection, and 668 Graduate and Undergraduate degrees conferred; with the Spring semester over, what’s on his agenda for this Summer; and an update on his most recent “Budget Information Session” held last week in which he updated all Faculty, Staff, and Students, on the most current budget situation and how the University will address it this year; and more!

Click here to listen to the interview.