(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” – August 19

Brandon Benitz is joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here at the end of the Summer, as we look ahead to the Fall 2017 semester.

This week, we talked about the top 2-3 items on his agenda at the UNK Administrative Retreat over the Summer; one of our favorite events is coming up this week, that’s Blue Gold Welcome Week where the campus welcomes in new Freshmen and returning Students, so we talk about where we’ll be able to catch him during all these activities; that Friday of move in day, also includes the annual Faculty/Staff convocation that kicks off the year for UNK employees, during which, he offers a form of “State of the UNK Union” address, and he talks about what he will share with the Faculty and Staff at UNK; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.