(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Doug Kristensen

Brandon Benitz is joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, for our weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Spring 2017 semester.

This week, we start off with two questions regarding the University system Board of Regents’ regular meeting 2 weeks ago in Lincoln: First, his biggest takeaways from that meeting and secondly, a sneak peek about the Regents’ visit to UNK later this month; upcoming tweaks or changes to degrees, programs, or courses, on campus; the upcoming “Celebrating Excellence Retirement and Service Award Luncheon” on campus, and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.