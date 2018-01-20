(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with Dr. Jeffrey Gold – January 20, 2018

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-285145 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Brandon Benitz | January 20, 2018
Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” segment here in the Spring 2018 semester.  This week, he was joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

We talk about how the Winter break is a time when things slow down on campus, but they certainly don’t stop and Dr. Gold’s top 2-3 items on his agenda this Spring for both UNO and UNMC;  with the “Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center” now open for just over half a year, we get his thoughts on its first few months of operation; and the new $118.9 million “Davis  Global Center for Advanced Interprofessional Learning”, scheduled to open in November 2018, we hear about the new technology housed in this Center; and more!

To listen to the interview, click here.

 

