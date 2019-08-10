(Audio) Special Edition of “Chat with the Chancellor” with NCTA Dean, Dr. Ron Rosati – August 10, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019. This week, a special edition, as we’re once again (and for the final time) joined by Dr. Ron Rosati, the Dean of the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Dr. Rosati announced in late July his plan to retire, effective this past Monday, August 5, from NCTA, after serving as the Dean since July 2013. We chat about that decision; get his reflections, lessons learned, and proudest accomplishments; his thoughts as he begins serving as senior advisor for the Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture in Kigali, Rwanda; his farewell message; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.