(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with NCTA Dean, Dr. Ron Rosati – January 12, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” segment here in the Spring 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, Dr. Ron Rosati, the Dean of the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

This week, Dr. Rosati offers his “Top 5 list” of highlights at NCTA in the calendar year of 2018; the top 2-3 items on his agenda for 2019, especially for this Spring semester that started this week; feedback and/or recommendations the NCTA Statewide Advisory Council offered from their meeting in Curtis last week; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.