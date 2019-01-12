class="post-template-default single single-post postid-358611 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with NCTA Dean, Dr. Ron Rosati – January 12, 2019

BY Brandon Benitz | January 12, 2019
Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” segment here in the Spring 2019 semester.  He’s once again joined by a special guest, Dr. Ron Rosati, the Dean of the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

This week, Dr. Rosati offers his “Top 5 list” of highlights at NCTA in the calendar year of 2018; the top 2-3 items on his agenda for 2019, especially for this Spring semester that started this week; feedback and/or recommendations the NCTA Statewide Advisory Council offered from their meeting in Curtis last week; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.

 

