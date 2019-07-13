(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NCTA Dean, Dr. Ron Rosati – July 13, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, Dr. Ron Rosati, the Dean of the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

This week, we talk about NCTA once again hosting nearly 50 Students from Rwanda as part of the 2019 UNL CASNR Undergraduate Scholars Program; the top 2-3 things on his agenda for NCTA this Summer, especially the year-round educational programming offered; the vision for the future at NCTA; what’s new on campus; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.