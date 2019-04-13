(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NCTA Dean, Dr. Ron Rosati

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2019 semester. This week, he’s once again joined by Dr. Ron Rosati, the Dean of the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Dr. Rosati chats about the economic impact of the NCTA campus, especially in light of the fact that its ratio of Student to local city/county population is much higher than any of the other NU campuses; the various Summer camps and activities the campus hosts including, for the first time, the State Range Camp; the recently expanded learning curriculum and programs at the Farm, which includes the naming of a new Experiential Learning Coordinator; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.